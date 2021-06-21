Charleston Police issues warnings ahead of potential street closures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has designated a list of streets they consider to be at risk for potential closure due to flooding.
The list of streets currently under a warning is as follows:
- Calhoun Street, between Jonathan Lucas and Smith
- Cannon Park
- Crosstown, Northbound and Southbound at President Street
- Gordon Street, between Rutledge and Piedmont
- Hagood Avenue, between Fishburne and Line
- Harleston Village
- King Street at Huger Street
- Lockwood Boulevard between Wentworth and Ashley
- North and South Market Street between Meeting and E. Bay
- President Street between Fishburne and Line
- Washington Street between Laurens and Hassell
A compete list of warnings and road closures can be found here.
