Charleston Police issues warnings ahead of potential street closures

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has designated a list of streets they consider to be at risk for potential closure due to flooding.

The list of streets currently under a warning is as follows:

  • Calhoun Street, between Jonathan Lucas and Smith
  • Cannon Park
  • Crosstown, Northbound and Southbound at President Street
  • Gordon Street, between Rutledge and Piedmont
  • Hagood Avenue, between Fishburne and Line
  • Harleston Village
  • King Street at Huger Street
  • Lockwood Boulevard between Wentworth and Ashley
  • North and South Market Street between Meeting and E. Bay
  • President Street between Fishburne and Line
  • Washington Street between Laurens and Hassell

A compete list of warnings and road closures can be found here.

