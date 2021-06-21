Charleston Police issues warnings ahead of potential street closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has designated a list of streets they consider to be at risk for potential closure due to flooding.

The list of streets currently under a warning is as follows:

Calhoun Street, between Jonathan Lucas and Smith

Cannon Park

Crosstown, Northbound and Southbound at President Street

Gordon Street, between Rutledge and Piedmont

Hagood Avenue, between Fishburne and Line

Harleston Village

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Boulevard between Wentworth and Ashley

North and South Market Street between Meeting and E. Bay

President Street between Fishburne and Line

Washington Street between Laurens and Hassell

A compete list of warnings and road closures can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.