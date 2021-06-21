SC Lottery
City of Charleston asks residents to Adopt-a-Drain

By Katie Kamin
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is encouraging residents to adopt a storm drain in town in an effort to help the city reduce and prevent flooding.

According to the city, if you agree to adopt a storm drain, you have to remove debris in and around the drain, keep debris clear within several yards of the drain and periodically fill out a field inspection report.

Officials said cleaning a drain with a rake can quickly increase the speed of drainage.

One downtown resident, Will Johnstone, said he’s supportive of anything that would prevent flooding near his home.

“I’m definitely all for that because it’s been like this for years, and we definitely need something to help with the roads because right now it’s making everything difficult,” he said.

The city’s GIS tracker shows there are dozens of drains available to adopt.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

