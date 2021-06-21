Claudette exits, respite from rain to be short-lived

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Claudette is moving off the coast of North Carolina and heading out to sea! In the wake of Claudette, we expect one mainly dry and hot day before the rain chance increases again due to an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast on Tuesday and will likely stick around for the rest of the week. The coverage of storms will slowly decrease as we head through the second half of the work week and toward the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s today but drop into the mid 80s starting tomorrow due to an increase in cloud cover. Any storms this week could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.