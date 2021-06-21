SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims

By CNN staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows people infected with COVID-19 may experience some loss of gray matter in the brain.

The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control smell and taste.

That finding correlates with the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 - the loss of smell and taste.

The relatively small study followed 782 people who had MRI scans three years apart, before and after the pandemic.

While researchers believe the findings are compelling, they have not been authenticated by peer review.

Also, because the study only looked at COVID-19 patients’ brains shortly after being infected, the long-term effects are not clear.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
A recent Harris Poll Survey says as many as 77 percent of Americans are planning to take a...
Summer travel trends for family vacations surge
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An Englishman with enlarged kidneys is about to have major surgery to remove them.
Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal
Smoking on Folly Beach and at public beach access points in town has now been banned for more...
Few smoking citations written since ban takes effect