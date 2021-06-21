Crews clean hazmat spill on I-385 after deadly crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man died early Monday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-385.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. near exit 31 on the interstate in the Mauldin area and involved at least one tractor-trailer and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, authorities said.

As of 8 a.m., crews worked to clean a hazardous materials spill blamed on the crash, SCDOT officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control responded to the scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

