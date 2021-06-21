SC Lottery
Crews respond to restaurant fire on Dorchester Road

By Steven Ardary
Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department and Saint Andrews Fire Department responded on Sunday night to a commercial structure fire on Dorchester Road.

Authorities say crews were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. on Sunday to the Checkers on Dorchester Road where firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the restaurant.

Firefighters entered the building to verify that everyone had evacuated and extinguished the fire, officials said.

The North Charleston Fire Department says no injuries occurred on scene.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS provided traffic and medical support.

