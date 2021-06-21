Daily shower and storm chances continue into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures, in the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures drop into the 80s the evening and overnight will drop into the 70s. The dry weather is short lived though because a cold front will move into the region Tuesday and linger close to the area on Wednesday. As a result, scattered showers and storms are likely both days. A trough of low pressure will remain offshore and linger close to the area through the weekend, which will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Coverage will start to decrease over the weekend into early next week. With more clouds and a greater coverage of storms, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through Friday, back into the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Any storms this week could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Localized flooding is not out of the question, especially since several areas have received several inches of rain over the past week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm. Evening temperatures in the 80s, falling into the 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. A few of which may be strong to severe. High 84, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 84, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 83, Low 71.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms. High 85, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms likely. High 86, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms likely. High 88, Low 73.

