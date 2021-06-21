SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man wanted for murder on St. Helena Island

Investigators have arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for a murder on St. Helena Island.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for a murder on St. Helena Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephan Polite on Monday afternoon at a home on St. Helena Island for the shooting death of Anthony Rivers Jr. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Polite was locked up at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on May 29, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Keystone Drive.  When they arrived, deputies learned that 30-year-old Anthony Rivers Jr. was shot outside a residence during a social gathering.  

“Rivers Jr. was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, where he later died as a result of his wound(s),” BCSO officials said.

Investigators said they interviewed witnesses and processed the scene for forensic evidence.

“A subject was not immediately located or identified,” the sheriff’s office said. “Over the past few weeks, investigators continued to interview witnesses and identified the subject responsible for Rivers Jr.’s shooting death as 31-year-old Stephan Polite of St. Helena Island. This morning, investigators provided details of the case to a Beaufort County magistrate, who issued warrants for Polite’s arrest for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.”

