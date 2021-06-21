Deputies: Missing Powhatan 16-year-old in need of medication

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who is in need of her medication.

Deputies say Joni Bradley, ran away from her home a week ago.

Bradley is 5′1″ weighing about 105 pounds and may have pink hair.

Joni Bradley (Powhatan Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.

