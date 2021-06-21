SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Missing Powhatan 16-year-old in need of medication

Joni Bradley
Joni Bradley(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who is in need of her medication.

Deputies say Joni Bradley, ran away from her home a week ago.

Bradley is 5′1″ weighing about 105 pounds and may have pink hair.

Joni Bradley
Joni Bradley(Powhatan Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 804-598-5656.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
Summerville councilmembers terminate town administrator’s contract

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
Police search for hit-and-run driver in weekend Charleston carriage crash
Tri-County school districts are beginning their summer meal programs Monday and say no prior...
Summer meal services begin for students across Tri-County
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast
Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, a GasBuddy report states.
SC gas prices fall slightly, analysts expect trend to continue into summer