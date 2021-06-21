SC Lottery
Father, daughter charged after car chase ends in Georgetown County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A father and daughter have been arrested following a car chase that started in Williamsburg County and ended in Georgetown County.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Alexis Jene Bone and her father, Arthur Gene Bone. A report states Alexis Bone was attempting to elude Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Highway 51 when she entered Georgetown County, traveling down county roads before stopping at her father’s home on Wolf Drive.

According to investigators, she resisted officers’ attempts to remove her from the vehicle, and her father tried to pull deputies away from her.

Alexis Jene Bone has been charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. She has also been charged with first-degree assault and battery and cruelty to animals by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Arthur Gene Bone, has been charged with obstructing and hindering law enforcement by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He was also served with an outstanding Family Court bench warrant.

Both will be held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.

