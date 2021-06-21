SC Lottery
Few smoking citations written since ban takes effect

Smoking on Folly Beach and at public beach access points in town has now been banned for more than three months, and public safety officials said they have issued very few citations.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Smoking on Folly Beach and at public beach access points in town has now been banned for more than three months, and public safety officials said they have issued very few citations.

In fact, the director of public safety at Folly Beach, Chief Andrew Gilreath, said since the ban took effect in March they have probably only issued one citation.

Gilreath told Live 5 that beach patrol would rather educate people and inform them about the rule, rather than punish them and issue a citation. He said most people simply do not know about the smoking ban and will politely comply and put out their cigarette when an officer tells them to.

Beachgoers on Monday have mixed opinions on the ordinance and its impacts.

“I think a lot of the other beaches on the Atlantic Coast have initiated the ordinance as well,” said Diane Croll. “It keeps the beach clean.”

City council members passed this ordinance in an effort to curb litter at Folly Beach. Dean Hudson said he’s not sure if the ban will make a difference.

“Time will tell,” he said. “I have no real thoughts on it because I quit smoking 50 something years ago.”

According to the ordinance, if somebody were to get a citation for smoking, the first offense would be a $25 ticket. It would double in price each time after that.

