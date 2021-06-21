Lanes reopen after early-morning crash on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews cleared a crash on the eastbound side of I-26 that led to a backup of several miles during Monday’s morning commute.

The crash was reported near the Aviation Avenue exit at approximately 7:31 a.m. More than an hour later, the right lane remained closed.

The shutdown backed up traffic for miles, with the congestion reaching past University Boulevard.

Drive times from Summerville to downtown Charleston reached 45 minutes, more than double the usual time.

