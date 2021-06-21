SC Lottery
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a man who died in custody at the Charleston County jail is expected to join a group rally Monday afternoon to demand criminal charges.

Jamal Sutherland died in the Charleston County jail in January.

Amy Sutherland, Jamal’s mother, is expected to attend a rally at noon outside the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s office where the Racial Justice Network will repeat a demand for criminal charges to be filed in connection with the 31-year-old’s death.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in January while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Jamal Sutherland, 31, died in January while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.(Provided)

Since then, two deputies who were working to remove him from his jail cell so that he could attend a bond hearing have been terminated from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

But no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said last month she was awaiting further information from an ongoing investigation to determine whether she felt criminal charges could be successfully prosecuted.

She has said she expects to have the information she needs to make the decision at the end of this month.

