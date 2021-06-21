SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast

Latest News

A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake
Luis Edgardo Perdomo-Lara
Police arrest man accused in 2019 sexual assault
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case