SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy involved in northeast Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Sandy Avenue, near the I-85 connector.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police say the deputy had a green light and was traveling through the intersection when the other vehicle turned left in front of the deputy. The deputy was not using light or siren at the time of the crash.

Police say all injuries are minor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast

Latest News

Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
Troopers investigating weekend crash that killed 3 in Georgetown County
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
Police search for hit-and-run driver in weekend Charleston carriage crash
Tri-County school districts are beginning their summer meal programs Monday and say no prior...
Summer meal services begin for students across Tri-County
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast
Joni Bradley
Deputies: Missing Powhatan 16-year-old in need of medication