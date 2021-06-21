Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy involved in northeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Sandy Avenue, near the I-85 connector.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Police say the deputy had a green light and was traveling through the intersection when the other vehicle turned left in front of the deputy. The deputy was not using light or siren at the time of the crash.

Breaking: CMPD is working a crash near Tryon and Sandy ave. involving a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy had the green light and was driving through the intersection when another vehicle turned left causing the crash, per @CMPD — Abby (@abbytheodros) June 21, 2021

Police say all injuries are minor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.