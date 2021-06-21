One dead after pickup truck crashes into power box in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a power box in Orangeburg County on Monday morning.

It happened at 10:58 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near Southwest Circle. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2000 Dodge pickup truck ran off the roadway and struck a power box.

Pye said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

