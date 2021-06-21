SC Lottery
Police: Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Little River; two charged

Evan Spencer Golden
Evan Spencer Golden(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument over a parking spot led to shots being fired in Little River and the arrest of two people, police said.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to a report of shots fired on June 19 in the Little River area.

The victim told police that he got into an argument with the two suspects at the Dollar General off Highway 57 North, the report states.

According to arrest warrants, the “heated argument” was over parking.

Both defendants, one a juvenile and one identified as 18-year-old Evan Spencer Golden, told the victim they had guns and they were going to shoot him, the warrants state.

The juvenile, who was driving, allegedly chased the victim down in a vehicle, while Golden fired a single shot into the victim’s truck, striking the tailgate and rear window, according to authorities.

Both suspects fled the scene before being stopped and detained by law enforcement, the report states. Authorities said guns were located in the vehicle, as well as a spent shotgun shell.

Authorities said both suspects were arrested for attempted murder. The juvenile was sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice while Golden was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to online jail records, Golden was released around 11:30 a.m. on June 21 on a $45,500 bond. He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and malicious injury to personal property.

