Police arrest man accused in 2019 sexual assault

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault from August 2019.

Luis Edgardo Perdomo-Lara, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.

The arrest stems from an incident in the summer of 2019.

An incident report states police responded to MUSC to a report of a rape.

The victim told police she returned to her home at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2019, fed her children, got them showered and put them to bed.

She said her roommate had two unknown men visiting her and believed one of the men was her roommate’s brother. She had seen them before but was not familiar with them, the report stated.

She said that she went to sleep and later woke up with a man on top of her. She told police she was very scared and told the man to stop repeatedly but he did not.

The man told her not to do anything and she was scared to scream because she did not want to wake up or scare her kids, the report stated.

She told police the man then left the home.

She asked a relative to take her to MUSC that night where an rape kit was completed; she returned to MUSC the following day because of feeling pain, and that is when North Charleston Police were notified of the incident, the report states.

Perdomo-Lara was arrested Sunday morning. He was being held in the Charleston County jail.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.