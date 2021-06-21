Police search for hit-and-run driver in weekend Charleston carriage crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are trying to identify the driver of a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Charleston horse carriage Saturday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Meeting Street near Broad Street, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Police said a horse-drawn carriage from Old South Carriage Company was struck by a semi-truck that was pulling a flatbed trailer. The carriage was occupied by a driver and multiple customers when the crash happened, Francis said.

The truck was traveling east on Broad Street and made a left turn to travel north on Meeting Street, police say.

“While turning, an undetermined part of the truck collided with the rear of the carriage,” Francis said. “The impact caused the horse to startle and accelerate forward and the horse and carriage then stopped near the northwest corner of City Hall, while the truck continued traveling north on Meeting Street without stopping.”

EMS responded to the scene and took the carriage driver and an elderly female carriage passenger to an area hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

Carriage company staff members settled the horse and walked it back to the company barn.

Police say the horse did not appear to suffer any injuries in the incident.

Charleston Police, Fire and Livability officers responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200.

