SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC considers extending religious objections to therapists

(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill to let mental health professionals refuse to provide care that violates their religious beliefs.

The legislation was introduced in response to a new ordinance banning conversion therapy for minors in Columbia, the state’s capital city. The bill’s sponsor is Josh Kimbrell, a Republican senator from Spartanburg. He said Monday that the bill protects the free speech rights of therapists and counselors.

But opponents argue the legislation would harm LGBTQ individuals and make health care harder to access for many marginalized and rural South Carolinians.

A panel of lawmakers who heard testimony Monday didn’t take a vote. They’re planning another hearing later this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
.
Crews investigate cause of fire at North Charleston restaurant

Latest News

The city of Charleston is encouraging residents to adopt a storm drain in town in an effort to...
City of Charleston asks residents to Adopt-a-Drain
Amy Sutherland, the mother of Jamal Sutherland, called Monday for criminal charges to be filed...
Group rallies for charges in Jamal Sutherland’s death
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
VIDEO: City of Charleston asks residents to Adopt-a-Drain
VIDEO: City of Charleston asks residents to Adopt-a-Drain
VIDEO: South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
VIDEO: South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case