Summer meal services begin for students across Tri-County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week marks the first week of summer for many Lowcountry school districts and that means summer meal programs are starting for kids who need food over the next two months.

Tri-County school districts are beginning their summer meal programs Monday.

No prior registration is required for any of the district meal programs.

Dorchester County School District 2

The Dorchester District Two Office of Nutrition says they served about 760 students per day through the summer meal program in 2020. They served 32,816 meals in total during June 2020.

Starting this week, any student 18 years old or younger who attends school or who lives in the district’s region is eligible to receive food through the summer meal program at no charge.

They will be able to pick up breakfast and lunches each Thursday. They’ll be provided with food for the entire weekend and next week.

Pick up times and locations are as followed:

10 a.m. to Noon: Newington Elementary School, Oakbrook Elementary and Middle School and Sand Hill Elementary School

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Alston Bailey Elementary, Fort Dorchester Elementary and Gregg Middle School

DD2 officials say meals will be distributed at these locations on a first-come, first-served basis, but they’ve never had a situation where meals have run out before.

Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County School District will offer daily hot meals at breakfast and lunch on Monday through Thursday. Those start on Monday at 11 different locations.

Each will offer breakfast service between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon.

Charleston County School District

Charleston County School District also kicks off its meal service on Monday. It’ll operate Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch at approved sites, some of which may serve both.

