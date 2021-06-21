SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summer meal services begin for students across Tri-County

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This week marks the first week of summer for many Lowcountry school districts and that means summer meal programs are starting for kids who need food over the next two months.

Tri-County school districts are beginning their summer meal programs Monday.

No prior registration is required for any of the district meal programs.

Dorchester County School District 2

The Dorchester District Two Office of Nutrition says they served about 760 students per day through the summer meal program in 2020. They served 32,816 meals in total during June 2020.

Starting this week, any student 18 years old or younger who attends school or who lives in the district’s region is eligible to receive food through the summer meal program at no charge.

They will be able to pick up breakfast and lunches each Thursday. They’ll be provided with food for the entire weekend and next week.

Pick up times and locations are as followed:

  • 10 a.m. to Noon: Newington Elementary School, Oakbrook Elementary and Middle School and Sand Hill Elementary School
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Alston Bailey Elementary, Fort Dorchester Elementary and Gregg Middle School

DD2 officials say meals will be distributed at these locations on a first-come, first-served basis, but they’ve never had a situation where meals have run out before.

Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County School District will offer daily hot meals at breakfast and lunch on Monday through Thursday. Those start on Monday at 11 different locations.

Each will offer breakfast service between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and lunch service from 11 a.m. to noon.

Charleston County School District

Charleston County School District also kicks off its meal service on Monday. It’ll operate Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch at approved sites, some of which may serve both.

Click here for additional CCSD meal accommodations.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
The Summerville Town Council has voted to terminate the contract of the town administrator.
Summerville councilmembers terminate town administrator’s contract

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
Police search for hit-and-run driver in weekend Charleston carriage crash
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast
Pump prices ranged from $2.42 to $3.45 per gallon in the state, a GasBuddy report states.
SC gas prices fall slightly, analysts expect trend to continue into summer
Officers from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Charleston and Summerville Police...
Multiple agencies respond to incident in Charleston County