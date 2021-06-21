SC Lottery
Summer travel trends for family vacations surge

By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that it’s officially summer it’s marking another turn for people who have the vacation bug.

A recent Harris Poll Survey says as many as 77 percent of Americans are planning to take a summer trip this year.

As more people get vaccinated and reconnect with family and friends, travel expert Sarah Dandashy says many people have their minds set to get away and relax.

“We are still seeing people are trying to go to areas that are outdoor destinations, beaches, mountains places with space and people are looking for staycations,”. Dandashy said.

Dandashy says most of this summers travel will be by car as more people are about taking road trips.

She says if you are traveling by plane keep your days flexible for more savings.

“So maybe try and travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday or maybe even on a Saturday evening depending on where your going to. Those are little changes you can make to your schedule that can make a big difference,” Dandashy said.

Dandashy says if you have not already made your vacation arrangements for your summer trip your best bet is to do that now.

She says things are still constantly changing and demand and prices continue to go up.

“Let’s face it everybody’s already planning ahead and it will be on a weekend so people are really looking to have something to celebrate this year. The 4th of July doesn’t get much more Amercian than that so plan ahead now,” Dandashy said.

Dandashy says keep in mind flash sales and take advantage of loyalty programs as a great way to earn and redeem points as you go.

For military families there are plenty of deals on hotels, national parks, airfare and more that you can take advantage of too.

