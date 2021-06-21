SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein,File)
By Associated Press and Steve McMorran
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand’s weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.

She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women’s heavyweight division.

Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a call late Friday night in the Lincolnville area...
Deputies, police respond to scene in Charleston Co.
The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a...
2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson...
3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County, SC, crash involving bus, SUV
Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast

Latest News

A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
RAW: Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
Luis Edgardo Perdomo-Lara
Police arrest man accused in 2019 sexual assault
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case