Troopers investigating weekend crash that killed 3 in Georgetown County

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Georgetown County.

The crash involved a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV and happened at approximately 7:19 a.m. on Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road, state troopers said.

Three people, including two occupants of the SUV and a passenger on the bus, died in the accident. The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 42-year-old Kellen Graves of Kingstree, 42-year-old Kyle Wilson of Andrews and 33-year-old Cedric Riddick of Kingstree.

All three of the victims died at the scene of the crash, Georgetown EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks said.

The crash shut down Browns Ferry Road for almost nine hours.

A crash between a Williamsburg County Transit bus and a car on Browns Ferry Road sent 24 to the...
A crash between a Williamsburg County Transit bus and a car on Browns Ferry Road sent 24 to the hospital in March 2019.(Midway Fire Rescue)

Saturday’s crash was the second serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus on the same Georgetown County roadway in two years. A crash in March 2019 sent 22 passengers to area hospitals. The driver of a vehicle that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, emergency officials said at the time.

Cpl. Matt Southern said the Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team was in the preliminary stages of the investigation into Saturday’s crash.

Troopers would release additional information as it becomes available.

Sheriff warns community of scam calls in Orangeburg Co.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 65 miles...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength as it moves toward NC coast

