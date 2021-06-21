SC Lottery
Highway Patrol releases details about vehicle involved in SC hit and run

The Highway Patrol is searching for a 2011 to 2015 blue or gray Kia Optima that may have damage to the front bumper and fender.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway patrol asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit and run that severely injured a pedestrian late Saturday night.

The crash happened on the West Main Street Extension in Greenwood County at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west on West Main Street near Jones Court, troopers said in a release.

The Highway Patrol is searching for a 2011 to 2015 blue or gray Kia Optima.

Troopers say the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and fender.

The Highway Patrol released photos of a similar vehicle to help people recognize the type of vehicle they are searching for.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident can call the Highway Patrol at 864-587-4700.

