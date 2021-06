NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members ZZ Top will be making a tour stop in North Charleston in the fall.

The Texas trio will be performing on Sept. 28 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center , North Charleston Coliseum spokesman Alan Coker said.

Tickets go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m.

