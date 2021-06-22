48-year-old man allegedly steals keyboard, jewelry and coins from young girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man for stealing from a juvenile girl.

Jail records show Carlos Romaros Chinnis, 48, has been arrested and charged with one count of first degree burglary.

Incident reports say that North Charleston police responded to a reported burglary on Helm Avenue at 11:17 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers say the girl met them in the front yard and explained that she had just been robbed.

Police say Chinnis entered the girl’s house through the back door and leave with a musical keyboard. On his way out, Chinnis grabbed and smashed a security camera on the house. However officers say Chennis was recorded on the camera doing so.

After clearing the girl’s house and making sure Chinnis was no longer there, police say they found a necklace and multiple coins missing. Incident reports say that it appeared a box containing the coins had been rummaged through and it’s contents strewn on the bed.

Although police couldn’t find Chinnis at the home, another officer reported seeing the Chinnis sitting on a porch of a house on Bamberg Avenue, around the corner.

Police say Chinnis was detained and taken into custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center. There, police say they found the coins and gold necklaces in question crammed in his pockets.

Chinnis is being detained at the Al Cannon Detention Center and police say he has yet to receive a bond hearing.

