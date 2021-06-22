SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

48-year-old man allegedly steals keyboard, jewelry and coins from young girl

Carlos Romaros Chinnis
Carlos Romaros Chinnis(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man for stealing from a juvenile girl.

Jail records show Carlos Romaros Chinnis, 48, has been arrested and charged with one count of first degree burglary.

Incident reports say that North Charleston police responded to a reported burglary on Helm Avenue at 11:17 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers say the girl met them in the front yard and explained that she had just been robbed.

Police say Chinnis entered the girl’s house through the back door and leave with a musical keyboard. On his way out, Chinnis grabbed and smashed a security camera on the house. However officers say Chennis was recorded on the camera doing so.

After clearing the girl’s house and making sure Chinnis was no longer there, police say they found a necklace and multiple coins missing. Incident reports say that it appeared a box containing the coins had been rummaged through and it’s contents strewn on the bed.

Although police couldn’t find Chinnis at the home, another officer reported seeing the Chinnis sitting on a porch of a house on Bamberg Avenue, around the corner.

Police say Chinnis was detained and taken into custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center. There, police say they found the coins and gold necklaces in question crammed in his pockets.

Chinnis is being detained at the Al Cannon Detention Center and police say he has yet to receive a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
.
Crews investigate cause of fire at North Charleston restaurant

Latest News

Charleston County deputies said a man died Monday night in a shooting on Johns Island.
Deputies investigate fatal shooting on Johns Island
The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert and fireworks celebration at Joseph P....
Charleston to host free July 4 celebration, fireworks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Open-heart program recognized by Society of Thoracic Surgeons
Officials say the county received a 5% increase in local tax revenue which has led the school...
Berkeley Co. schools meet to discuss budget