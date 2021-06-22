SC Lottery
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (Gray News/WALB) - A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was bitten several times by a timber rattlesnake.

Cynthia Spell told WALB her daughter, Maisy Lamica, was bitten three times on her right calf.

“The amount of times that snake bit her was enough to kind of sedate an elephant at this point basically,” Spell said.

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.(Cynthia Spell)

Maisy, who was with her dad at the time, had gone to check on the family’s cat, who had cornered the snake by a tree.

“[Her dad] looked over and she was hopping on one foot, and as soon as he saw her hopping, he heard the rattle,” Spell said. “So, it didn’t rattle until after it bit her.”

Maisy’s father called 911 immediately.

When the ambulance arrived, Maisy went into anaphylactic shock and her body began shutting down on the way to the hospital, according to Spell.

“We got to the hospital, they were trying to reassure us she was going to be OK, but she just did not look anything OK at all. She was pale, vitals were immediately going down very fast. A very scary situation,” Spell said.

The girl’s lungs started closing up when she arrived at South Georgia Medical Center, and her heart rate and blood pressure dropped.

Doctors intubated Maisy and she was life-flighted to Shands Hospital. Her mom said she has received up to 37 vials of anti-venom.

Doctors are working to save the young girl’s leg. Spell said the venom appears to be spreading to her thigh.

“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like it. Just pray. I mean, people ask us what can we do for you and really her body and the doctors have to do the rest,” Spell said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WALB contributed to this report.

