Abandoned hotel seen as hot spot for crime: ‘We hope it’ll be torn down’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It used to be hotel here in Augusta. Now it’s more of an eye sore causing problems within its community. This is the old Clarion Suites on Washington Road. It’s been sitting abandoned for more than a year. And neighbors say it’s now a hot spot for crime.

It’s not anything new this hotel has been causing problems for the people who live around it for three years but now they’re tried of it and they just want to hotel and the problems that come with it gone.

Its old, its empty, and its blighted.

“Most of the hotels around here, are not what you would call five star hotels,” said Walt Worsham, Charlestown Villas HOA President.

Walt Worsham is the HOA President of Charlestown Villas a small neighborhood tucked away off Washington Rd. Over the last few weeks his phone has been blowing up about this.

“They’re very concerned. I get calls and emails regularly,” said Worsham.

Once the Clarion Suites is now an empty skeleton that neighbors say became a shelter for the homeless and home base for illegal activities. Including drug use.

“....They’re people that, I wouldn’t define them as homeless, I would say they were the nefarious characters up to illicit activities,” said Worsham.

According to code enforcement, parts were demolished in 2020 to renovate the property. But no renovations have broke ground. Just recently they condemned the property and now blight tax is on the table.

Those that were resting at the suites are back on the streets but leaders hope the plan for a city shelter will address that. Code enforcement has demolished between 80 to 100 properties over three years. The blight ordinance is suppose to speed city demolition up forcing property owners to pay up or clean up.

“We hope, it’ll be torn down,” he said.

The owner is required to keep the 24 hours security on the property until demolition or renovation begins. Since the guards have been in place residents in Charlestown Villas say the people that used to hang out here are mostly gone.

Residents in Charlestown Villas say they feel better now with security in place. And Richmond County Deputies continue to come out to check if they report concerns.

Code enforcement says the owner still plans to re-develop the hotel but if he doesn’t submit a permit request in a timely manor he could be subjected to the blight tax. And after 60 days if there is still no progress the city can take possession of the hotel and demolish it.

