SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a shooting on...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island

Latest News

Authorities say deputies are involved in a standoff with a man who reportedly pointed a gun at...
Sheriff’s office: Deputies involved in standoff with man who reportedly pointed gun at people
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for the first time on Tuesday, June 22, said he will support...
Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution
Families with children in the Charleston County School District are voicing their opinions on...
Charleston Co. School District parents discuss fall re-opening plan, masks