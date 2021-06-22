SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. launching new beautification initiative

Keep Berkeley Beautiful Director Sarah McCarthy-Smith says this is just the beginning of many...
Keep Berkeley Beautiful Director Sarah McCarthy-Smith says this is just the beginning of many more projects they hope to do across the county.
By Summer Huechtker
Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization in Berkeley County is making it their mission to create a cleaner and more scenic community.

On Tuesday morning, the Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization is holding a ribbon-cutting for its inaugural gateway project.

It’ll be held at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Old Whitesville Road and Highway 17A in Moncks Corner.

The group – which is made of volunteers from around the county – has been planting trees, plants, and a garden near that intersection.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful Director Sarah McCarthy-Smith says this is just the beginning of many more projects they hope to do across the county.

This first project is funded through private grants, donations and even the county’s Accommodations Tax on the hospitality industry. McCarthy-Smith says in total, its costed about $10,000.

She says the group’s goal is to make the entry points of the county more visually appealing.

A few years ago, McCarthy-Smith says they noticed a growing amount of litter in these areas, and the group determined people are less likely to dump trash in a prettier area.

About 13,000 cars drive through the intersection a day. McCarthy-Smith says that number is growing as more people use this stretch of roadway to travel between Moncks Corner and Summerville.

Keep Berkeley Beautiful is looking to do more beautification projects once this work is complete. They are currently asking for suggestions from the community on other areas you would like to see improved.

Volunteer groups who want to work on a specific spot can reach out to them for help in getting supplies and promoting the events.

More information on the Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization can be found on their webpage. Additionally, people interested can stay up to date on progress by following the organization’s Facebook page.  

