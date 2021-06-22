Berkeley Co. schools meet to discuss budget

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is meeting to discuss how they want to update their budget following an increase in tax revenue.

Officials say the county received a 5% increase in local tax revenue which has led the school board to reevaluate their budget.

Their will first be a public hearing on the budget that will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Following that hearing, officials say there will be a closed meeting and vote during the school board’s regularly scheduled 5:30 p.m. meeting.

The BCSD says that will be the the second vote the entire school board has made on the budget.

