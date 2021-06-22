Charleston Co. School District parents discuss fall re-opening plan, masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families with children in the Charleston County School District are voicing their opinions on the district’s newly released re-opening plan for fall of 2021. The district shared its first draft of the return to in-person instruction plan Tuesday night.

“We are very optimistic about the upcoming school year,” said Jessica Patterson, whose son is a rising 9th grader in the district. “We’re very, very hopeful that things will get back to what we consider normal.”

According to the district, they expect 95% of students to be full-time and in-person for the 2021-2022 school year.

These students can expect to see precautions like Plexiglass dividers in classrooms, limitations on visitors and twice-daily cleaning of high-touch areas.

Patterson, as well as other parents like Tara Wood, said they’re fine with extra sanitizing and upgraded air filtration systems, but Wood and Patterson told Live 5 they do not like the idea of social distancing or Plexiglass dividers.

“I think social distancing is ridiculous,” Wood said. “Plexiglass, I mean that’s awkward. When I say go back to normal, I mean go back to normal.”

The district’s first-draft plan shows that the issue of masks has not yet been decided and will instead be announced at the beginning of the school year after consulting with parents, staff, add stakeholders, as well as officials with DHEC, the CDC and MUSC.

Patterson’s son Joe will head to James Island Charter High School next year. He said he’s keeping his fingers crossed students won’t have to wear masks.

“I hope there are no more COVID regulations, no more masks, no more staying 6 feet away from people, he said.

CCSD’s “Safe Return” plan will be reviewed every six months until September 2023.

According to the S.C. Department of Education, school districts are required to send their reopening plan to the state and also post it online by June 24. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had received plans from about 24 districts, out of the 81 total districts across the state.

