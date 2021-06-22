SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. School District parents discuss fall re-opening plan, masks

Families with children in the Charleston County School District are voicing their opinions on...
Families with children in the Charleston County School District are voicing their opinions on the district’s newly released re-opening plan for fall of 2021. The district shared its first draft of the return to in-person instruction plan Tuesday night.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Families with children in the Charleston County School District are voicing their opinions on the district’s newly released re-opening plan for fall of 2021. The district shared its first draft of the return to in-person instruction plan Tuesday night.

“We are very optimistic about the upcoming school year,” said Jessica Patterson, whose son is a rising 9th grader in the district. “We’re very, very hopeful that things will get back to what we consider normal.”

According to the district, they expect 95% of students to be full-time and in-person for the 2021-2022 school year.

These students can expect to see precautions like Plexiglass dividers in classrooms, limitations on visitors and twice-daily cleaning of high-touch areas.

Patterson, as well as other parents like Tara Wood, said they’re fine with extra sanitizing and upgraded air filtration systems, but Wood and Patterson told Live 5 they do not like the idea of social distancing or Plexiglass dividers.

“I think social distancing is ridiculous,” Wood said. “Plexiglass, I mean that’s awkward. When I say go back to normal, I mean go back to normal.”

The district’s first-draft plan shows that the issue of masks has not yet been decided and will instead be announced at the beginning of the school year after consulting with parents, staff, add stakeholders, as well as officials with DHEC, the CDC and MUSC.

Patterson’s son Joe will head to James Island Charter High School next year. He said he’s keeping his fingers crossed students won’t have to wear masks.

“I hope there are no more COVID regulations, no more masks, no more staying 6 feet away from people, he said.

CCSD’s “Safe Return” plan will be reviewed every six months until September 2023.

According to the S.C. Department of Education, school districts are required to send their reopening plan to the state and also post it online by June 24. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had received plans from about 24 districts, out of the 81 total districts across the state.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
Charleston County deputies said a man died Monday night in a shooting on Johns Island.
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island

Latest News

Charleston County deputies said a man died Monday night in a shooting on Johns Island.
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Johns Island
“Coffee with the Mayor” gives residents the chance to meet with Charleston Mayor John...
Tecklenburg to resume ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ Wednesday
Orrie served as a member of the Charleston Police Department from June 2013 until his...
Charleston Police bid final farewell to retired K-9 officer
The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert and fireworks celebration at Joseph P....
Charleston to host free July 4 concert, fireworks