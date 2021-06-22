Charleston Co. Schools release health plan for Fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School district say they have a first draft of the return to in-person instruction for next year.

In preparation for students return, the county says they will be keeping several COVID-19 precautions in place to make sure children stay healthy.

Some of the precautions they’ve decided to uphold include Plexiglass dividers in class rooms, limitations on visitors and the twice daily disinfection of high-touch areas.

As for whether children will continue having to wear masks, officials say that decision will come closer to when school starts and will be based on guidance from health officials.

School officials say they are also working to offer vaccines again to staff and students during the next school year. They say this is important because eligibility could change for different age groups.

The school district says they want to hear from parents on the plans. They have provide a complete list of the plans and a survey for parents to complete.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.