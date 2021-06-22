SC Lottery
Charleston to host free July 4 celebration, fireworks

The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert and fireworks celebration at Joseph P....
The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert and fireworks celebration at Joseph P. Riley Stadium.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced plans Tuesday to host a free Fourth of July concert at Joseph P. Riley Stadium.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. that Sunday will feature the Charleston Symphony with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available, according to city spokesman Jack O’Toole.

A fireworks show will follow the concert.

“After a challenging year of cancellations, quarantines and strict social distancing, it’s genuinely exciting to be able to gather once again as a community,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “And I can’t think of a better time to do it than on the Fourth of July--the day we celebrate our freedom as a country and a people.”

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

Click here to reserve your tickets.

Those with questions about the concert can call the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs at 843-724-7305.

