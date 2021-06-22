SC Lottery
Charleston Police bid final farewell to retired K-9 officer

Orrie served as a member of the Charleston Police Department from June 2013 until his retirement in July 2020.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department paid an emotional farewell to one of its retired K-9 officers.

Orrie, who served as a member of the Charleston Police Department from June 2013 through July 2020, died and was laid to rest Monday afternoon, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

“It was a hard day for all of us,” Orrie’s partner and best friend, Sgt. Jeffrey Thom said. “Police canines and their handlers work in some of the most demanding and hazardous environments of law enforcement. CPD utilizes our canine partners in many areas, from apprehending the most dangerous felons in the dark of night, to finding lost children.”

Charleston Police K-9 handler Sgt. Jeffrey Thom paid tribute to Orrie, who was laid to rest Monday.(Charleston Police Department)

Thom said Orrie was part of many high-risk search scenarios and worked tirelessly to keep his handler and the other officers within the department safe.

“During retirement, he enjoyed the life of luxury with days spent chasing his green ball, trips to the beach, and catching every dropped ice cube from the freezer,” he said.

Orrie was escorted to McAlister Funeral Home by members of K-9 teams from the Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, along with other police officers.

