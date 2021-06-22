SC Lottery
Deputies arrest 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in Beaufort Co.

Zayvion Moon
Zayvion Moon(The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged as an adult for his part in a graduation party shooting.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Zayvion Moon, 17, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

At around 11:45 p.m. on June 16, deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired at a graduation party in the Grays Hill Community. The BCSO says the shooting happened at the Grays Hill Community Center on Bruce K. Smalls Drive. 

As responding deputies approached, they say they observed two vehicles leaving the area. While some deputies proceeded to the scene, the BCSO says other deputies followed the other vehicles to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Authorities learned that two of the vehicles’ occupants were gunshot victims: one adult male and one juvenile female.

While the juvenile female sustained minor wounds, deputies say the man sustained serious wounds and was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Deputies say they interviewed witnesses at the scene and they advised that the two victims were shot inside the community center during the party. Inside the community center, investigators say they recovered several cartridge casings.

Over the past several days, investigators say they identified Moon through multiple witness interviews.

After obtaining warrants for Moon’s arrest, BSCO says Moon turned himself in to sheriff’s office investigators, Tuesday morning.

Moon was arrested on the three warrants for the Grays Hill Community Center shooting and he was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center. The BCSO says he has yet to receive a bond hearing.

The wounded man remains hospitalized at MUSC, the BCSO says.

