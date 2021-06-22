Deputies investigate fatal shooting on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said a man died Monday night in a shooting on Johns Island.

Deputies responded at approximately 8:17 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Bohicket Road.

They found the victim on the ground near a parked vehicle in a private driveway, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and deputies say the unknown gunman ran away from the area.

Deputies say the death is suspicious and detectives are actively investigating.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.