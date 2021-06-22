SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
.
Crews investigate cause of fire at North Charleston restaurant

Latest News

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded
Officials say the county received a 5% increase in local tax revenue which has led the school...
Berkeley Co. schools meet to discuss budget
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. schools meet to discuss budget
Jim Clyburn and Nancy Mace
Lowcountry representatives respond to infrastructure bill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry representatives respond to infrastructure bill