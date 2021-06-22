SC Lottery
Man accused of shooting woman in face on N.C. highway released on bond

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the face on a Lincoln County highway during a fit of road rage was released from jail on bond.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged Londen David Feldman II with shooting into an occupied vehicle in an incident that happened June 20 around 10:40 a.m. on Highway 321 south near the Lincoln-Gaston County line.

Officers learned drivers of two vehicles got into an altercation on the highway. During the altercation, one shot was fired through the right rear window of a vehicle a woman was driving.

The vehicle Feldman was driving also had a passenger inside. Deputies seized two guns from their vehicle.

Officials say a gun was also seized from the woman’s vehicle. Lincoln County EMS took the woman to the hospital for a gunshot wound to face.

Feldman and his passenger were interviewed at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Feldman was charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and ordered held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond. The passenger was not charged.

According to Lincoln County Clerk of Court, Feldman’s first appearance was Monday. He waived an attorney, was indicted, made bond and was released form jail. There is no new court date set yet.

