Man charged following armed standoff with deputies in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Graniteville man is facing multiple charges following an early morning armed standoff with Aiken County deputies this week.

On Monday morning just after midnight, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on the 2000 block of Honors Circle in reference to a male suspect causing a disturbance.

There, deputies learned the resident of the home fled to a next-door neighbor’s house after receiving threats from 24-year-old Deandre M. Holmes, an incident report states. Neighbors additionally told deputies Holmes was seen a waving a firearm and making threats in front yard of a neighbor’s home after the victim fled there.

The victim told deputies that Holmes came to the residence drunk and assaulted the victim and her mother. The suspect also chased the victim with a propane tank and threatened to burn the home and the victim, according to the incident report.

Holmes fled the scene in a neighbor’s 2013 Volkswagen. He was later located in a home on Cemetery Road.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to negotiate Holmes out of the home, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene.

As the SWAT team arrived, Holmes reportedly fired a gunshot once inside the home, an incident report documents.

Holmes eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.

He was booked in the Aiken County Detention Center and was charged with breach of peace, assault and battery 3rd degree, grand larceny, resisting/ assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest, discharging firearms into dwelling and a temporary hold, according to arrest records.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

