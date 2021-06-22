Myrtle Beach leaders permanently revoke bar’s business license following deadly shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council denied an appeal from the owners of a local bar to let them reopen their doors.

During Tuesday’s meeting, all city council members voted to permanently revoke Donny’s Saloon’s business license.

Mayor Brenda Bethune removed herself from the revocation vote, stating she was not present for the previous appeal hearing where testimonies were heard. Council member Mike Chestnut was not present for today’s council meeting.

Earlier this month, representatives of Donny’s Saloon appeared before the city council to appeal the loss of their business license, which had previously been revoked a few weeks prior to a June 3 meeting.

Tuesday’s decision comes almost three months after a March 25 shooting at Donny’s Saloon, located on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, that ultimately resulted in one death.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, died on April 2 from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Two men, 40-year-old Hubert Dwayne Durant and 36-year-old Jermaine Gattison, have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

During the investigation, authorities also said staff at the bar did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and instead attempted to clean up the crime scene.

This included mopping up the floor and removing shell casings in an attempted to impede the investigation, police said.

Four employees were arrested and each charged with obstruction of justice. On June 8, the charge was dismissed against defendants Isabella Gaghum, Danny Gunter and Dominique Nance during a preliminary hearing, according to information from the Horry County Public Index.

The case is still pending against Brian Foushee on the obstruction of justice charge, court records state.

Donny’s Saloon has been listed in 24 police reports since the start of 2018, eight of which were assaults.

Shortly after the March 25 shooting, Donny’s Saloon reopened as The Location, a hookah lounge, island bar and grill.

According to management, the change had been in the works for a while.

