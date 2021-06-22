SC Lottery
Sheriff’s office: Deputies involved in standoff with man who reportedly pointed gun at people

Authorities say deputies are involved in a standoff with a man who reportedly pointed a gun at...
Authorities say deputies are involved in a standoff with a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people at an apartment complex in Dorchester County. It’s happening at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road.
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say deputies are involved in a standoff with a man who reportedly pointed a gun at people at an apartment complex in Dorchester County.

It’s happening at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities received a report of a man with a gun who reportedly pointed the gun at people in the community. Responding deputies said when they arrived on scene they saw the man briefly before he went inside an apartment.

Deputies say the man is still inside the apartment, and a perimeter has been set.

No injuries have been reported.

