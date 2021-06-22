SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina’s $11 billon budget heading to governor

By Patrick Phillips and Adam Mintzer
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s nearly $11 billion budget has been sent to the governor’s desk as lawmakers cut close the deadline to get the spending plan in place before it begins July 1.

There is something for almost everyone in the budget, including raises for most state employees, teachers and law enforcement officers.

It also includes money to expand the port in Charleston and fix buildings at colleges. The spending plan supports a police officer and nurse in every public school in the state and dozens of local projects.

Gov. Henry McMaster has five days to issue his vetoes.

Lawmakers will return June 29 to decide whether to override them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Silverman
Man arrested in attempted shooting at weekend graduation party
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have released heavily redacted...
South Carolina authorities release redacted reports on Murdaugh murder case
Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett announced the arrival of twins with a social media post on...
Usain Bolt shares photos of newborn twins on Father’s Day
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m....
2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store
.
Crews investigate cause of fire at North Charleston restaurant

Latest News

Orrie served as a member of the Charleston Police Department from June 2013 until his...
Charleston Police bid final farewell to retired K-9 officer
The teenaged girl was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.
17-year-old thrown from car, killed in Sumter County crash
The city of Charleston will host a free July 4 concert and fireworks celebration at Joseph P....
Charleston to host free July 4 concert, fireworks
For the second day this week, the state of South Carolina reported fewer than 100...
SC reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 2%