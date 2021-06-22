Tecklenburg to resume ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor will restart his “Coffee with the Mayor” events in-person Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic.

Tecklenburg will meet with residents from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Park Café, at 730 Rutledge Ave.

After the onset of the pandemic, the meetings went virtual.

“Coffee with the Mayor” gives residents the chance to meet with the mayor individually, in the order of their arrival, about topics that are important to them.

The return to in-person meetings is the latest in a string of signals of a return to normalcy amid falling COVID-19 infections since multiple vaccines became widely available.

The city also announced on Tuesday plans to host a concert and fireworks on July 4 at Joseph P. Riley Stadium. Tecklenburg said the event is “a gift to our citizens from the city of Charleston for putting up with a year of COVID” and will be the first time the Charleston Symphony has performed since the pandemic began.

Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 report from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control listed the lowest total of newly-confirmed cases since the height of the pandemic.

“Coffee with the Mayor” is open to the public and no registration in required.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.