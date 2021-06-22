SC Lottery
Truck spills veggies, brings eastbound I-20 to halt in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled its load of produce Tuesday in Aiken County, snarling traffic for hours on eastbound Interstate 20.

Lettuce, onions and other vegetables could be seen alongside the truck on the shoulder of the interstate near Old Vaucluse Road.

Drivers on eastbound Interstate 20 in Aiken County endured heavy traffic congestion as a result of a crash, which began around midday and continued as late at 3 p.m.

Eastbound traffic was at a standstill between Interstate 520 and Old Vaucluse Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It was the second day in a row for a load of produce to spill in a crash along a CSRA highway.

On Monday evening, a truck dumped a load of melons when it crashed on Fall Line Freeway near Saffold Road in Washington County.

And nearly two weeks ago, a truck tipped over and dumped a load of live chickens on an Interstate 20 exit ramp at Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta.

Most of the chickens lived, but white feathers were plastered to the pavement for at least a week.

A truck can be seen on its side alongside Interstate 20 in Aiken County, where it spilled its cargo of vegetables.(WRDW)

