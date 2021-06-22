Unsettled pattern continues with daily showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will be in the 70s for the rest of the afternoon thanks to the clouds and rain. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out before midnight, temperatures will remain in the 70s through Wednesday morning. The cold front responsible for the unsettled weather will stall over Georgia on Wednesday. It now appears that it will be far enough south where most of the activity will remain away from the area. A few showers and storms still can’t be ruled out on Wednesday but most of the day will be dry, highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Thursday is not looking as wet, with more sunshine highs will be in the mid 80s. Our weather turns more unsettled this weekend into early next week as a coastal through of low pressure will be offshore. This will allow showers and storms to develop each day. Warming up though with more sunshine, highs will be approaching 90 degrees this weekend into next week..

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: A few showers and storms through the evening. Temperatures steady in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers and storms. High 85, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out. High 85, Low 70.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms. High 86, Low 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms likely. High 89, Low 73.

