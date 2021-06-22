Wet weather returns today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front and tropical moisture will team up to create a wetter, and cloudier, than normal day here across the Lowcountry!
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.
FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.
SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
