Wet weather returns today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front and tropical moisture will team up to create a wetter, and cloudier, than normal day here across the Lowcountry!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

