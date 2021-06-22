SC Lottery
Wet weather returns today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front and tropical moisture will team up to create a wetter, and cloudier, than normal day here across the Lowcountry!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

