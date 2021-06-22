SC Lottery
Woman sentenced to 30 years for fatally stabbing husband in Longs

Donnielle Matthews-Green
Donnielle Matthews-Green(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman will spend three decades behind bars for fatally stabbing her husband in 2017, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced.

Donnielle Matthews-Green, 36, of Orangeburg, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter last Friday following a week-long trial, a press release from the solicitor’s office stated.

She returned to the courtroom for sentencing on Tuesday and was handed a 30-year sentence.

Officials say Matthews-Green was not given credit for the time she spent out on bond while wearing an ankle monitor.

Matthews-Green fatally stabbed her husband, identified as Dennis Green, on July 7, 2017, while they were inside their car in Longs, according to the release.

The couple had reportedly been out the night the incident occurred.

“We are thankful that the jury returned a verdict that held Ms. Matthews-Green accountable for her actions. Further, we hope for nothing but the best for Mr. Green’s family as they continue the healing process,” said Seth Oskin, an assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “We would like to thank our law enforcement partners, Sgt. Jack Johnson and the Horry County Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, and SLED for a job well done.”

