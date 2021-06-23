$300 federal unemployment benefits ending this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week is the last week for federal unemployment benefits in both Georgia and South Carolina. Earlier this year the American Rescue Plan authorized $300 extra in federal weekly benefits on top of state benefits. But starting Saturday that will change.

In Georgia, the last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) is week ending June 26, 2021, reinstating additional requirements on June 27 for claimants and employers. Claimants approved for regular unemployment insurance benefits can collect up to 26 weeks of benefits per year.

Pandemic-related eligibility rules previously suspended requirements that claimants be able to work, available to work, and actively seeking work. These requirements will be again become mandatory for UI claimants on June 27. Claimants must be able and available for work and actively seek employment for each week benefit payments are requested.

Individuals requesting unemployment benefits must register for employment services in their state of residence to avoid interruption, delay, or denial of benefits, if found to be eligible. Individuals who reside in the state of Georgia must register with EmployGeorgia, the state’s reemployment website, and include his/her social security number during registration. Individuals will be asked to create a resume or upload a searchable resume to the site and submit three work search contacts for each week payments are requested.

The changes come with fewer COVID restrictions, businesses opening and a worker shortage.

“As soon as that first stimulus check came in the guys from there were like psh *claps hands*,” said Ramiro Galvan, owner of El Ray.

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $22 billion in state and federal benefits in the past 15 months.

”A lot of people didn’t want to work and the ones who did show up they were just showing out with a little piece of paper saying I show up to work will you sign for me,” said Galvan.

Stricter requirements to bring people back to the workforce.

Numbers from May show 61.8 percent of people are old enough and are actively seeking work. Relatively the same as 61.7 percent last October. Across the CSRA there have been nearly 84 percent less claims from last April. But still in Burke County 211 people, Columbia County 824, Richmond County 2,218, all reliant on these checks.

Local business owners recognize their employees hard work.

“Even though I’m one of the owners I’m nothing without my employees I’m nothing without my team,” said Galvan. “If anybody is looking for a job we’re here *big laugh* and just go anywhere in this isle and you’ll find a job.”

There are over 238,000 jobs listed on the Department of Labor’s websites. To register go on employgeorgia.com and submit your resume.

